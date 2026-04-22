Clay Stevenson is Ready To Handle Calder Cup Workload & Lead Hershey in the Net

He treats every game the same and every type of game the same way as well. The Bears allowed over 40 shots in the 5-4 overtime win on Sunday over the Rochester Americans. “Sometimes goalies play better when they get 40, 50 shots but we don’t want that.” Bears head coach Derek King noted after Game One. Instead, the Bears played a high-pressure game, and Stevenson delivered as well, with the help of the defense in front of him stepping up. “The thing is, they made them work from side to side, they were changing sides behind, low to high, putting pucks behind the end wall,” King added.