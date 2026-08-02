Calgary Wranglers 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

Andrew Basha is coming over from the Western Hockey League and will be a regular for the Wranglers. Aydar Suniev will look to take a big step forward in his second AHL season and hit his stride at 21. Both prospects play the left wing while Matvei Gridin, who had 50 points between the AHL and NHL, can play the left or right wing for the Wranglers (although he’ll probably be on the Flames next season).