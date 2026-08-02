Calgary Wranglers 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview
The team with the worst record in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference looks to rebound and help the Calgary Flames rebuild with a new youth movement.
The Calgary Flames finished last season with the third-worst record in the Western Conference while their American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, had the worst record in the Western Conference. For a team that’s starting to lean into a rebuild, they can use a spark, especially with the AHL team producing prospects for the next level.
It’s why this is a pivotal season for the Wranglers. They must develop the prospects and, more importantly, establish a winning culture that will translate to the NHL. With plenty of roster turnover, they might take the steps towards doing so.
Stats From 2025-26:
Record: 23-34-10-5 (10th in Pacific Division, 15th in Western Conference & 31st in AHL)
Offense: 2.81 goals per game (26th in AHL)
Defense: 3.73 goals against per game (32nd in AHL)
The Burning Question: How Will The New Faces Adjust?
The Wranglers have more prospects this time around, with many of the big names from college or junior hockey joining them this season. The surprise last season was the lack of young talent on the AHL team. So, they’ll have that spark. The question is, will they make a difference or a significant impact?
Along with the youth movement, the Wranglers brought in a few veterans in free agency. Jack Livingstone and Mike Benning were two of their big signings, two Charlotte Checkers who bring experience and a winning culture with them. The Wranglers also signed Ben Jones and Andreas Englund to add another layer of leadership to the team while also bringing in borderline NHL players in case the Flames need a quick call-up.
Now, Dryden Hunt and Martin Frk have some players who can help them out this season. Hunt scored 63 points last season, which was tied for the ninth-most in the AHL, while Frk had 60. With the new faces, the offense should improve.
Another wild card for the Wranglers is Brennan Othmann. They acquired him at the trade deadline from the Hartford Wolf Pack, and the 23-year-old winger showed flashes but his play hasn’t translated to the AHL and certainly not to the NHL level. The Wranglers are hoping it all comes together in Calgary and he becomes a young NHLer in the process.
The offense will improve. The questions are on the defensive end. They must fix a league-worst defense, and aside from the Benning signing, it’s hard to say that they did. They’ll have a handful of prospects on the defensive unit but it’s doubtful they turn the unit around.
Why The Wranglers Are Optimistic
After a rough season where a lot went wrong for both the AHL and NHL teams, they are poised to bounce back. The injuries got to the Wranglers, and with a healthier team, they should improve in the Pacific Division.
Plus, the new wave of prospects will help. While the Flames might want a few of them in the NHL, most of them will spend this season on the Wranglers and, as a result, make the team better.
That’s the underlying theme surrounding the Wranglers. They will look better this season. They won’t be the best team in the Western Conference or the Pacific Division but they will be a playoff team and maybe in the top half of their division.
Prospects To Watch
Andrew Basha is coming over from the Western Hockey League and will be a regular for the Wranglers. Aydar Suniev will look to take a big step forward in his second AHL season and hit his stride at 21. Both prospects play the left wing while Matvei Gridin, who had 50 points between the AHL and NHL, can play the left or right wing for the Wranglers (although he’ll probably be on the Flames next season).
The big X-Factor is Jonathan Castagna, who spent the past three seasons in college and has developed into the top center prospect in the Flames system. His development and how he adjusts to the AHL will go a long way in the Flames rebuild since he can become the top-six center they need.
On defense, all the signs point to Zayne Parekh starting the season in the NHL and developing in the Flames. However, Hunter Brzustewicz is a defenseman who can spend the season with the Wranglers, developing into the stay-at-home option for the NHL team down the road.
Now, many wonder about Carson Carels, the sixth overall pick in the 2026 draft. While Flames fans are hopeful the defenseman will be on the team soon enough, he'll spend next season at the University of North Dakota. So, Flames fans must be patient before they get to see Carels (although if they are out of the playoff picture and the Wranglers are making a Calder Cup run, he might be in the AHL for a brief stint).
The Flames have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL. It will show this season with the Wranglers' roster, which will be young, exciting, and more talented than many opponents.