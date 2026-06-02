Canucks Promoting Malhotra Hoping He’s The Next Great Team-Building Coach

Malhotra can adjust to the in-game situations and set the team up for success. He also knows how to connect with every type of player, from the stars to the depth players. It makes sense since his son Caleb is a star in the making (and projected top-three pick), who Manny has mentored the right way by keeping his distance (some elite talents need the coaches to get out of the way). It also makes sense for him to coach depth players because he was that journeyman fighting to stay in the game.