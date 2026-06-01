AHL Notebook: Wilkes-Barre Scranton’s Embarrassing Playoff Attendance, Coaches On The Move, TJ Hughes & More

The Penguins put minimal interest into the media and those who cover the game. Sure, this is banging my own drum here but the team has one of the worst setups in the league, throwing those who cover the report and write about the game into a corner (which has a ripple effect since the team doesn’t care about them, they don’t report the games, and thus fans don’t hear much about them). The contrast is Hershey, which is known for treating its media well in every facet, and it pays off for them.