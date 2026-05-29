Chicago Wolves Won The Special Teams Battle Against The Colorado Eagles

Teams don’t receive a lot of power-play opportunities in the playoffs. The cynic points to the refs swallowing the whistles while the analyst points to disciplined teams who don’t take the costly penalties in the first place. It's a common theme in the playoffs in any league and a good example of two things being true at the same time. That said, when the Wolves are given a power play, they take advantage. They were given five in Game 1 and made the most of them.