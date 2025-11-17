Coachella Valley Firebirds Forward Jagger Firkus Named AHL Player Of The Week

Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jagger Firkus has been named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 16.

Firkus had four goals and seven points in three games last week and is now tied for the league in scoring.

The 21-year-old has eight goals and 18 points in 14 games this season.

A second round selection of the Seattle Kraken in 2022, Firkus notched three assists on Nov. 11 in a win against the Bakersfield Condors, picked up a hat trick in a loss to the Condors on Nov. 15 before adding another goal against the Abbotsford Canucks on Nov. 16.

The Irma, Alta., native had 15 goals and 36 points in 69 games as an AHL rookie last season.

Firkus had 144 goals and 310 points in 230 games in a prolific WHL career that saw him lead the league in points and win WHL Player of the Year in 2023-24.

