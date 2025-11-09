Detroit Red Wings Recall Nate Danielson From Grand Rapids Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Nate Danielson from their AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, the team announced Sunday.

The 21-year-old made his NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks the same day as being called-up on a line with Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton.

The ninth overall selection by the Red Wings in 2023, Danielson has one goal and five points in four games for the undefeated Griffins this season.

Danielson recorded 12 goals and 39 points in 71 AHL games as a rookie last season and added one goal in three playoff games.

The Red Deer, Alta., native finished his junior career with 83 goals and 217 points in 199 career WHL games. He was a member of Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship.