Did the Clock Strike Midnight? It Looks That Way for 5 AHL Teams

That said, if there’s one team that can pull off an upset, it’s the Bruins. They were the best team in the AHL for a reason. They have the experience and the skill to flip this series, plus the league’s best goaltender, Michael DiPietro. The Bruins will need more from their top six, as Matthew Poitras has scored a goal and added three assists but Georgii Merkulov, Patrick Brown, and Riley Tufte only have two goals and zero assists in this series.