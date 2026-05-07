Hershey’s Stars Can Win This Series, The Mistakes Can Lose it

The Bears held a 3-2 lead in the final minutes as the Penguins pulled Sergei Murashov for the extra skater. Instead of keeping their foot on the gas, they played tight in their zone and let the clock wind down. This strategy worked in Game Two but they had plenty of close calls in the 2-1 victory. It backfired in Game Three as Avery Hayes fired the puck to the net to force overtime. “A little miscommunication in the corner, maybe we should have flipped it out and lived to fight another day but we turn it over, then a guy beats us to the net, and nobody picks him up,” King mentioned after the game on where things went wrong.