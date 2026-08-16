DiPietro Finally Gets His Chance: Which Journeyman Goaltenders Are Next?

The Boston Bruins are finally giving him that chance. He won’t be the starter; that’s Jeremy Swayman, and Jiri Patera will have a say as well, yet the backup role in Boston heading into the season belongs to DiPietro. He’s not the only goaltender moving from the AHL to the NHL. Devon Levi and Sebastian Cossa were traded this summer, and Sergei Murashov is expected to leave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to join the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, DiPietro is the journeyman who bounced around and did his time in the AHL only to finally get his shot at 27.