Texas Stars 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

A strong second half from the Texas Stars provides optimism heading into the new season. The Dallas Stars farm system and a lackluster offseason provide pessimism.
It took some time for the Texas Stars to buy into Toby Peterson’s system. He was the first-year head coach last season, replacing Neil Graham, a long-time staple behind the bench. Once the Stars bought in, they became one of the best teams in the Central Division, a team that took the eventual Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves the distance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
That’s the glass-half-full perspective for the Stars heading into this season. They were good down the stretch and have something big in the works. Then there’s the glass-half-empty side, where the underlying numbers suggested the Stars weren’t a good team and they overachieved last season, so a regression is in the works.
It leaves the American Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars as a mystery heading into the new season. It’s an optimistic one considering their track record but the unknown still leaves fans wondering if the shoe will drop.
Stats from 2025-26:
Record: 37-29-4-2 (3rd in the Central Division, 9th in the Western Conference & 16th in the AHL)
Offense: 3.08 goals per game (18th in the AHL)
Defense: 3.16 goals per game (18th in the AHL)
The Burning Question: Can The Veterans Keep The Stars Competitive?
Cameron Hughes was incredible last season. There’s no other way to put it, as his 68 points were tied for third-most in the AHL and he carried the Stars offense. He’ll be 30 years old when the season begins; can he keep playing at that level?
The same question can be asked about Mike Sgarbossa, a 33-year-old vet who is back in the AHL. He was a consistent threat on the offensive end and a pivotal part of the Hershey Bears' back-to-back titles but he’s older and coming back to the AHL after a year overseas.
Kyle Burroughs and Brandon Halverson also fit into that category. Both veterans are great and will make the Stars better. There’s also the chance that they’ve peaked as players and are on the decline.
Recently, the Stars have become a team that leans on veterans, allowing the prospects to learn from them and develop in a winning environment. It’s worked out well for them, especially with only a handful of prospects in the system.
This season, they are betting on that environment with the veterans leading the way to help the younger players. Likewise, the bet is on the team buying into Peterson’s system from the opening-night puck drop, where this team can kick off the ground running.
Why The Stars Are Optimistic
It starts at the top. The Stars are an organization that doesn’t cut corners, and it’s noticeable with their AHL team. They’ve not only invested in the team, but they will also continue to do so. From the ownership to general manager (GM) Scott White to the coaching staff, the Stars are focused on winning.
It also helps that the Stars have a lot to build on from the past season, a rarity in the AHL considering how much teams turn over. Hughes is back and a top-line staple. Goaltender Remi Poirier returns after a breakout season, and the prospects who showed flashes last season look to take on bigger roles this time around.
The question is whether the depth will be there. The free agency signings should help, especially if Sgarbossa embraces the leadership role he was brought in for. It will also help if they end up bringing back Kole Lind, who remains unsigned at the time of this typing.
Speaking of free agency, it’s another reason for optimism. The Stars brought in Burroughs to strengthen the defense. Plus, Halverson gives the Stars a goaltending duo that they lacked last season, as the veteran can split starts if needed.
Prospects To Watch
Emil Hemming is a power forward who stood out in the Ontario Hockey League and will make a case to join the NHL team out of camp. The 20-year-old Finnish winger checks all the boxes for the Stars but if he isn’t ready, he’ll be a top player on the AHL team.
Tristan Bertucci and Trey Taylor impressed as rookie defensemen last season. The duo still needs at least another season of development before they are ready for the NHL, as defensemen usually take time to mature, and when they do, they are the two who can turn heads.
Artem Shlaine isn’t a prospect per se, as a 24-year-old forward. However, he had a great rookie season with 19 goals and 19 assists, making him a strong candidate to join the NHL team as a depth option.
Then there’s Poirier in the net. He’s the elite goaltender who, after a big season in Texas, looks like the heir apparent to Jake Oettinger. He’ll be 25 when the season starts, which might diminish his prospect status. That said, he might make his way to the NHL team soon enough.