Don Stevens Talks Career, How The AHL Has Changed, The Future & More

“But now, you have to get a degree and maybe even two degrees to be able to advance and move up. The biggest problem is that there are so many who want ot get the job that the only way they can offer their services is for free until they can find something but then you look at the other side of the business, and the media and teams can get people to work for free,” Stevens continued. It’s a harsh reality about hockey. The teams look at those covering the games and say, “Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free,” and it leaves the next generation filled with many who want to be like Stevens, never getting a chance.