Don Stevens Talks Career, How The AHL Has Changed, The Future & More

“There’s no one thing because there’s just thousands of things and instances, and ups and downs, and great people I’ve met and I’ve been associated with,” Don Stevens
Don Stevens is a living legend in the American Hockey League, an icon who has been as much a part of the Rochester Americans as the Amerks players themselves. On Sunday, Stevens broadcast his final regular-season game. In 40 years, he’s lived a hockey life and experienced a lot in his career, from crazy fights to bad weather to Calder Cup titles and everything in between.
Stevens Reflects on 40 Years in the Booth
40 years is a long time, and there are often too many stories or memories to pinpoint one. When Stevens is asked to reflect on his career and what stands out, he struggles to think of one thing.
“There’s no one thing because there’s just thousands of things and instances, and ups and downs, and great people I’ve met and I’ve been associated with,” Stevens noted in a conversation with The Hockey News. It speaks to how long his career has been.
Yet, what stood out in that statement was the great people he met along the way. The AHL, like the NHL, is one of those leagues where the more things change, the more they stay the same. The players, coaches, and workers come and go, yet there are those lifers whom fans see often and can interact with every year. Stevens embodied that as a staple of the league, someone every season, the fans knew would be there for them.
How The AHL Has Changed Since Stevens Started His Broadcasting Career
The first game in the booth for Stevens had a bench-clearing brawl where players went into the stands to fight some of the fans. It was a welcome to the AHL moment for the young broadcaster and one that made him wonder what he signed up for. Back in 1987, line brawls, enforcers, and crazy fights were a common occurrence, as much a part of the game as the game itself.
All this to say, the AHL has changed a lot since Steven joined the league. Along with the league cleaning things up, there’s more structure, and teams have direct affiliation with NHL teams. “Probably the biggest is the growth of the league. There were 12 teams when I started, and now there are 32,” Stevens noted on the change he’s noticed, adding, “And then along with that are the affiliations because back then we had to double, sometimes triple affiliations, so we weren’t a top affiliate of an NHL, and then that’s grown, of course.”
In the 1970s and 1980s, the Amerks would have prospects in the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs systems, and it ended up in chaos. Rival teams would want their prospects to get the ice time while the opponents sat on the bench, and it left the head coaches with their hands tied.
Along with the structure of the league is the changing demographic. The AHL was a league filled with veterans and now, it’s prospect-heavy. “It’s a lot more skill, a lot younger players than it was back then. We had a lot more guys who were on their way out, a lot more guys with families,” Stevens added. The league is young and only getting younger, which makes many wonder about the sustainability and survival of the AHL. Not Stevens, who likes the direction the league is heading in.
The Future is in Good Hands, Stevens Certainly Thinks So
The NHL changed the rules recently and starting next season, teams can allow their first round selections to play in the AHL. In the past, prospects were either sent back to college or junior hockey, or they were rushed to the NHL. Most teams chose the latter option, often to the detriment of the prospect.
Now, teams can send a first-rounder who has the talent but needs to learn the game to the AHL first. “I think what was happening is you had younger kids that were coming in who were highly touted who were going straight to the NHL, which was just really detrimental to their development but they went in with all this pressure on them at a very young age, and they didn’t get a chance to develop into the pro game,” Stevens noted.
Players like Zayne Parekh or Buffalo Sabres first round selection Radim Mrtka would be best starting in the AHL, and instead, their development stagnates for a year. “They come here, and now they’ve got a chance to find out what pro hockey’s all about and change or develop their game if need be. So I think it’s huge what this league means to the NHL,” Stevens continues.
The league is better from a developmental perspective, even with the new challenges that have surfaced. College teams can now pay players. Veterans are being lured overseas for more money. The AHL is getting younger, and the quality of play, according ot some, has gone down.
Yet, Stevens thinks the league is in a good spot and will only improve over time. “Well, if it holds its present projector, it’s just getting bigger and better. Right now it’s commonly said that this is the best league in the world, and I believe it is, and maybe it will even gain more distance over the European leagues and that.”
Advice Stevens Has For Those Entering Hockey Media
Stevens will be the first to admit that he was lucky with his timing and that it’s harder to get a foot in the door or have a breakthrough compared to when he got his start in the 1980s. “I feel so fortunate that I came into this business when I did, because with me and my background and my lack of education, I don’t think I would have ever gotten a job. Back then, I just showed up, did my work.”
The last part of his statement was the most important and still relevant for anyone trying to break in. Stevens showed up and did his work. In hockey, or any career, the best ability is availability. The ability to be at the rink, regardless of the league, goes a long way. “Just being there every day, being on time, and just all those little things add up in the big picture,” Stevens added.
“But now, you have to get a degree and maybe even two degrees to be able to advance and move up. The biggest problem is that there are so many who want ot get the job that the only way they can offer their services is for free until they can find something but then you look at the other side of the business, and the media and teams can get people to work for free,” Stevens continued. It’s a harsh reality about hockey. The teams look at those covering the games and say, “Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free,” and it leaves the next generation filled with many who want to be like Stevens, never getting a chance.
The best ability is availability but then Stevens looked over to his side in the announcers' booth and saw Andrew Mossbrooks, the Amerks' play-by-play announcer for road games when Stevens didn’t travel with the team. Mossbrooks took the long road to the AHL with his start in the ECHL and built up relationships to make it to the next level. The saying “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know” is a cliche in the hockey world. “It’s all about who you know, so the thing I would tell youngsters is develop your calling list and stay in touch with them,” Stevens added.
Any regrets?
In 40 years, plus another 18 in previous broadcasting experience is bound to have a few missteps along the way. Stevens had a few but like the Frank Sinatra song My Way, “but then again, too few to mention.”
Ok, he actually mentioned two big ones. “One of the biggest regrets I’ve had for many years was I had to turn down the job for the LA Kings when I was 29 years old for personal reasons, and so I always regretted that until the last couple of years when I started realizing that I’ve really got a good thing in Rochester.” Imagine a world where Stevens is calling Kings games for four decades. Do you want to imagine a world? Does it feel right? Sure, he’d be great in the role but Stevens and Rochester were just made for one another, and it’s something he came to peace with as his career went on.
“Rochester is a great place to raise a family. I’ve got great kids and grandkids, so yeah, it’s worked out well,” Stevens mentioned. Speaking of raising a family, that was the other thing he noted when looking back at his career. “I think in my instance, it’s overly committing to the job. My family suffered for it, and that’s always a disappointment if there is one.” Like many in the hockey world, Stevens spent a lot of time away from his family. It’s made those few times where they attend games all the sweeter.
And in Hershey, the sweetest place on earth, that’s how his final regular season ended, with his family surprising him and the game, like Stevens himself, allowing everyone to leave happy. The Amerks needed a point to clinch a playoff spot, and the Bears needed a win to secure a home playoff game. The game ended in a 5-4 overtime win for the Bears.