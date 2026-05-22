Don't Call It An Upset! Chicago Wolves Defeat Grand Rapids Griffins

The Griffins might have been the better team record-wise. However, the Chicago Wolves were built to defeat them and, more importantly, are prepared to go on a Calder Cup run.
The Grand Rapids Griffins finished the season with 20 more points than the Chicago Wolves. It was the biggest gap between the first and second-place teams in any division this season. The Griffins, for most of the season, looked like the team that would cruise to the Calder Cup.
The Wolves reminded them to throw the regular-season stats out the window. They defeated them in the best-of-five series, with Game Four serving as an exclamation point. This series from the outsider perspective is seen as an upset.
That does a disservice to the Wolves. This series was far from one as the Wolves have shown they are a team that can go up against anyone and have all the pieces in place for a Calder Cup run.
Wolves Top Line Stands Out
The playoffs are when the stars deliver and can take over games on a given shift. It happened with the Griffins in Game Three as Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored the overtime winner to keep their season alive. It was the rare star moment for the Griffins. The Wolves had those moments throughout the series from their top line.
Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Suzuki, and Justin Robidas form the top line for the Wolves. They have eight goals and 14 assists in the playoffs and find the back of the net when the team needs it most. It's what happened in Game Four as the trio connected for a Robidas goal that would end up being the game-winner.
The skill on this line is tough to stop, and it's why the Wolves will lean on this line in key situations. The Griffins might have been the more talented team but they didn't have a line that could take over the game like this Wolves trio. Few teams have it, and the ones that do are making deep playoff runs.
Primeau Provides Strong Goaltending
Many know Cayden Primeau as the journeyman goaltender who bounced around and had a notable run in the Montreal Canadiens organization. The Wolves took a chance on the veteran, and it's paid off to say the least.
Primeau has a .943 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.01 goals-against average in the playoffs. While some of that is boosted by great defense in front of him, a defense that limits the high-danger chances and controls the puck, he's made the big saves when it's mattered most.
In the past three games, the Griffins played with a sense of urgency and generated more shots on the net. They fired 35 or more in each game, and Primeau stepped up and blanked them, along with the help of the defense. It's given the Wolves a combo that's tough for anyone to stop.
Wolves Have A Young Coach On The Rise
In the American Hockey League, it's a common practice to find the next young coach on the rise. Most of them are in their early 40s and looking to take that next step towards the NHL. The Wolves' midseason hiring of Spiros Anastas is no exception.
The 40-year-old was hired in December when the Wolves fired Cam Abbott, yet he's taken the opportunity and run with it. The Wolves have been one of the best teams in the league since he took over, and they adjust to the situation. They'll play fast when needed, and they can slow things down. It's how they beat the Griffins and how they might upset the Eagles in the Western Conference Final.
A trend this summer has been for NHL teams to promote their AHL coaches to the NHL bench as an assistant. The New York Islanders did it with Rocky Thompson, and the reports suggest that the Columbus Blue Jackets will do the same with Trent Vogelhuber. It wouldn't surprise anyone if the Carolina Hurricanes promoted Anastas after this season to keep him in-house and line him up as an NHL successor someday.
For now, he's leading the Wolves to the Western Conference Final and has a balanced team that isn't sneaking up on anyone. Everyone knows about the Wolves. The question is if they can keep this strong season going and win the Calder Cup, something the team has quite the experience doing.