Florida Panthers Claim Defenseman Donovan Sebrango Off Waivers From Ottawa Senators

The Florida Panthers have claimed defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers from the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Wednesday.

Sebrango had 20 points in 50 games for the Belleville Senators last season and went pointless in his first two career NHL games with Ottawa.

The Senators signed the Ottawa native to a one-year, two-way contract just over a month ago.

The 23-year-old played in two NHL games for Ottawa this season while averaging 15:14 of ice time.

A third round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2020, Sebrango has 13 goals and 45 points in 220 career AHL games.

The Panthers also announced earlier today that defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will be out five months after undergoing surgery for a labral tear, Sebrango will step in and serve as defensive depth.

Should he end up in the AHL Sebrango will be another big boost to a Checkers team that made the Calder Cup Finals last season. The team has added Tyler Motte, Jake Livingstone, Kevin Mandolese, and Brett Leason to PTOs in recent days.