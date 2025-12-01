Grand Rapids Griffins Goaltender Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Player Of The Week

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 30.

Cossa recorded three wins and stopped 73 of 77 shots against last week.

The Hamilton, Ont., native led the Griffins to wins over the Texas Stars on Nov. 25 and 26 before shutting out the Iowa Wild on Nov. 30 to earn Grand Rapids' co-league-leading 16th win of the season.

The 23-year-old is up to an 8-1 record with a .942 SP, 1.56 GAA and two shutouts this season.

A first round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2021, Cossa represented the Central Division at the AHL All-Star Game last season. He has a 52-26-15 record and .912 SP in 93 career AHL appearances.

Cossa made his NHL debut in a December victory over Buffalo last season.