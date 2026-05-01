Hershey Must Win the War, Not the Battle to Flip Series vs Penguins

That trio has formed a dynamic top line for the Bears. The downside is that it’s the only line generating offense in the playoffs. So, King must lean on them for goals. The problem is that he doesn’t want to overwork them, especially early on in the series. “The young guys are putting up points but I don’t want to tire them out; it’s a long series,” King stated after the loss, which is a sentiment he’s had throughout the playoffs. He doesn’t want to lean on a line or two and double shift forwards even with the team trailing. “I just roll them. I try not to match lines. It just takes away from the rhythm of the game,” He noted after Game Two victory over the Bridgeport Islanders, a game where he didn’t match lines and the move worked as the Bears won 5-2.