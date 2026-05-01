Sergei Murashov Gives AHL Penguins a Distinct Edge in Bears Series

They’ve changed their approach since the start of the season. Instead of firing the puck on the net from anywhere, the Bears wait for their good looks. “The biggest thing with him is we know he’s good but it’s about getting in his eyes, getting in the net front, maybe bump him a little bit,” Bears head coach Derek King stated after Game One. The Bears have the skill to make the most of a good look on the net. It’s how Ilya Protas found the back of the net and why Henrik Rybinski scored on a breakaway.