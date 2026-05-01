Sergei Murashov Gives AHL Penguins a Distinct Edge in Bears Series

“He’s done what he’s done for us all year,” Aidan McDonough
Game One wasn’t up to Sergei Murashov’s high standards. He allowed two goals in the 4-2 Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins win over the Hershey Bears to kick off their Calder Cup run. He wasn’t dominant, something fans expect from him considering how he’s played all season. Yet, Murashov was the best player on the ice for either team and ultimately led the Penguins to the victory with a 31-save performance.
The game showed the high standard Murashov has for himself. He’s a goaltender who is striving for perfection and has his eyes on the NHL. He won’t reach perfection but with his work ethic, he’ll achieve excellence, and it’s on display as the Penguins set their sights on the Calder Cup.
The quest for the Calder Cup title for the Penguins started on Thursday night against the rival Bears. In a game that developed into a battle between two great goaltenders, Murashov had the edge and set the tone for the Penguins. “He’s a calming presence,” Aidan McDonough noted after the victory, and that presence allowed them to come out on top in the series-opening game.
Murashov Picks up Where He Left Off in the 2025-26 Season
Murashov was great all season, establishing himself as one of the best rookies and goaltenders in the American Hockey League. His .919 save percentage (SV%) and 2.20 goals-against average were among the best in the league, and his 24 wins played a pivotal role in allowing the Penguins to finish in second place in the Atlantic Division. Game One was a continuation of that. “He’s done what he’s done for us all year,” McDonough added after the 4-2 win.
The Bears didn’t just pepper him with shots; they’ve learned that mistake the hard way earlier in the season. They were detailed in their approach, waiting for quality shots and only turning up the pressure late in the game when they were desperate for goals. That said, Murashov was great from the opening puck drop.
The playoffs are a different stage with more pressure and tougher games to prepare for. Murashov was ready and set the tone for the rest of the team. “That save he made in the first period was ridiculous. It’s fun to watch and gives us a lot of confidence back there,” Owen Pickering added on a goaltender who not only gives them confidence to win every playoff game but to go on a run and win the Calder Cup.
Bears Hope They’ve Solved Murashov
The latest game was the ninth time this season that the Bears faced Murashov. When a team faces a goaltender as much as they have, it gives them a good scouting report, and the Bears have developed their blueprint to beat Murashov, or at least try.
They’ve changed their approach since the start of the season. Instead of firing the puck on the net from anywhere, the Bears wait for their good looks. “The biggest thing with him is we know he’s good but it’s about getting in his eyes, getting in the net front, maybe bump him a little bit,” Bears head coach Derek King stated after Game One. The Bears have the skill to make the most of a good look on the net. It’s how Ilya Protas found the back of the net and why Henrik Rybinski scored on a breakaway.
“I think it’s about making it hard on him, making it hard for him to see, driving to the net, having two guys there. It’s just about trying to make his life as miserable as possible,” Rybinski noted after the game. It’s not just about waiting for quality looks but getting to the dirty areas and making the series a tight and physical battle. The Bears will try to get the puck into Murashov’s crease and dare him to stop pucks he can’t see, a task that’s easier said than done.
In a Goaltending Duel, Murashov Gives The Penguins an Edge
Game One was 4-2 but the score doesn’t tell the story. The game, for the most part, was a goaltending duel, with Clay Stevenson putting together a strong start in the Bears' net. He made multiple saves that could have stolen the game for the Bears, especially as they battled back and found offense.
Yet, Murashov ended up outdueling him. He had to stand tall in the third period and handle the desperation from the Bears, and the same calming presence that led them all season led them to a victory on Thursday night.
This series is shaping up to be a great one. Game One was just the first battle in a series that should be a war. Both teams are well coached, have great goaltending, and will only adjust from here.