Penguins AHL Team Keeps Finding Ways to Win & Develop in the Playoffs

Broz, who typically centered a line with McGroarty on it, had Ville Koivunen and Mikhail Ilyin on his wings instead. It allowed Broz to find three assists in the game, including a centering pass to Ilyin for his first goal at the American Hockey League level. The Penguins just needed to change things up, and with the season on the line, they had the right combinations to generate offense. Now, they have the Bears with their backs to the wall and a group that is confident they can find offense regardless of how the lines look.