Igor Chernyshov Named AHL Rookie Of The Month

San Jose Barracuda forward Igor Chernyshov has been named AHL Rookie of the Month for November.

The 20-year-old recorded 10 goals and 16 points in 10 November games, he now has 19 points in 20 games this season. He is tied for third in rookie scoring.

Chernyshov notched 55 points in 23 games for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit last season, his first in North America, before jumping to the AHL where he had two points in three combined regular season and post season games.

A second round selection of the San Jose Sharks in 2024, Chernyshov had five points in 39 career KHL games with Dynamo Moskva before being drafted.