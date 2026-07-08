Jay McKee Hire A Reminder Of The Pros Of Hamilton & Islanders Questions

The big question is how the Islanders will handle call-ups and recalls with a border crossing and a long distance between the two teams. Hamilton has an airport but no direct flights to New York. When a prospect was called up in Bridgeport, they could participate in the morning skate with the AHL team and play that night on the NHL team. Now, a prospect must travel to Buffalo or Toronto, deal with border crossings, customs, and a flight to New York before joining the team.