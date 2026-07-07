John Gruden’s Maple Leafs Promotion Was Well-Deserved: What Comes Next?

Gruden is that link. He coached the young players on the Marlies, many of whom will be on the Maple Leafs, or at least given a fair shot to make the roster. Yes, the Maple Leafs brought in veterans this summer, including Darryn Raddysh and Sergei Bobrovsky. However, Easton Cowan is poised to make the team out of training camp. William Villeneuve, who was the top defenseman in the playoffs, is slated to be that extra defenseman who fills in for injuries. Artur Ahktyamov is the future in the net who will be the third-string goaltender this season.