Joel Ward Hiring Was Years In The Making

That role gave him the coaching bug. The battle to stay in the NHL fueled him further to build a career well after he retired. By the time he ended his career with the Sharks, he was the mentor on the team, telling younger players like Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture that it’s not easy to play in the NHL and they won’t make it on skill alone. In hindsight, one of the biggest mistakes the Sharks made was letting Ward go to a division rival instead of keeping him around to coach in some capacity.