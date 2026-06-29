Will The Bruins Overhaul Of The AHL Team Pay Off?

It’s why their assistant coach, Trent Whitfield, looks like the next in line. He’s been with the Bruins for 11 seasons and will bring a fresh perspective. Whitfield is the leading candidate but the Bruins will conduct a thorough search and if they want to go in a different direction, they might look for someone outside of the orginazation or at least someone who hasn’t been around for a few years (the fun hire is Patrice Bergeron although it’s hard to say whether he wants to coach and if he’d want to get his start in Providence).