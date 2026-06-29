Will The Bruins Overhaul Of The AHL Team Pay Off?

The turnover in Providence signals that the Boston Bruins want their AHL team to go through a rebuild. Will this move pay off, or will it backfire?
The Providence Bruins' 2025-26 season was truly one of a kind. They finished with the best record in the American Hockey League and 110 points, which was among the most in league history. After an early stunning playoff exit to the Springfield Thunderbirds, the writing was on the wall that changes were coming.
The offseason is underway, and those changes are coming in fast. Ryan Mougenel joined the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff as Manny Malhotra’s assistant. Patrick Brown is heading overseas. Fabian Lysell was traded to the Colorado Eagles. This is only the beginning, with more moves on the way for their general manager Evan Gold (who, surprisingly, wasn’t one of those changes considering he’s an up-and-coming GM).
Change is common in the AHL, especially in the offseason. The rosters, aside from the prospects and a handful of veterans, are completely different from one season to the next. That said, the Bruins are going against what got them this far. They are bucking their recent trend, and the question now is whether their bet will pay off.
Mougenel Is Tough To Replace But Changes Were Needed
Mougenel was one of the brightest coaching minds in the AHL, someone poised for an NHL job soon enough. At 50 years old, he’s learned enough behind the bench to coach at any level, and the move to Vancouver is the best one for him. Mougenel joins a rebuilding team where he can mentor the younger players and further boost his coaching stock.
The other side of the coin is that the Bruins were due for a change. They had Mougenel behind the bench for five seasons, and in the AHL, that’s a long time (or in any league for that matter). It was time for a new coach with new ideas. This means the Bruins will take a step back as they will hire a coach who requires some adjustment. In the big picture, this is the best move.
It’s why their assistant coach, Trent Whitfield, looks like the next in line. He’s been with the Bruins for 11 seasons and will bring a fresh perspective. Whitfield is the leading candidate but the Bruins will conduct a thorough search and if they want to go in a different direction, they might look for someone outside of the orginazation or at least someone who hasn’t been around for a few years (the fun hire is Patrice Bergeron although it’s hard to say whether he wants to coach and if he’d want to get his start in Providence).
The Lysell-Ivan Swap Is A Fresh Look
Lysell was one of the top prospects in the Bruins system, their 2021 first round pick who is still adjusting to the pro game. His 17-goal season was impressive but not enough to convince the Bruins that he could be a part of their long-term plans. Trading him to provide a fresh start works out for everyone involved.
In return, they are landing a prospect who is looking for a fresh start as well. Ivan Ivan is a winger who showed flashes in the Colorado Avalanche system but never put it together. The Bruins are hoping that his bursts and big plays translate, especially since he can provide them in the playoffs. Ivan had 15 points in 17 games for the Colorado Eagles and can make a difference in the AHL.
This is a good move for the Bruins, who are adding a player who changes how they play. Ivan can bring speed to the wing and make the prospects around him better, two qualities this team will want as they change things up for next season.
Bruins Are Heading In A Younger Direction
Like every AHL team, the Bruins are looking to become a younger team this summer. This is, after all, the NHL's top development league. However, they are also moving away from the veteran-heavy lineup that made them a success story. In a league that overlooks veterans, they leaned on them, hoping they would not only lead the team but also be the top players on the ice.
It’s what made the top line arguably the best in the AHL last season. The Brown, Riley Tufte, and Matej Blumel trio could overwhelm any team, and they set the tone every night for the prospects, like Dans Locmelis and Matthew Poitras, to follow suit.
It’s a risky move for the Bruins to move away from this system, one that allowed prospects to take steps forward. Locmelis and Poitras are borderline NHLers while Dean Letourneau is on the way. These players need the mentorship that coaches can’t always provide, and they might struggle without it. It’s what makes the rest of the summer for the Bruins fascinating to see whether they keep overhauling their AHL team or find ways to keep veterans around.