Jussi Ahokas Is A Trendsetter & Colorado Will Help Him Reach New Highs

The NHL has seen a surplus of talent from Finland, Sweden, and other European countries in recent seasons. Yet, there aren’t many coaches from those countries to show for that shift. Some of that has to do with familiarity, while most of that is because of the risk. Teams don’t want to hire a coach who comes from a different background and have it go wrong. It’s why Anders Sorenson was the first and only Swedish-born coach in NHL history, and he only got the job as an interim when the Chicago Blackhawks fired Luke Richardson halfway through 2024-25.