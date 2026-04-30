Laval Edges Past Toronto In Game One of North Division Semifinals

It was in the third period where Laval took total control, shutting out Toronto in shots for the first 13:53 of the frame while putting up six of their own. The fourth one resulted in the Rocket's second goal after yet another giveaway, this time by Toronto's Easton Cowan to Laval forward Sean Farrell in the Marlies' zone who passed to Joshua Roy who pocketed the game-winning goal, going up 2-0.