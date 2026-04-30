Laval's Florian Xhekaj is Developing into Montreal's Next Fourth-Line Center

This season saw a drop in goals as he only found the back of the net 17 times (still a high mark for a checking forward). However, the quality of his goals has improved. He's started to use his shot and skill to find the back of the net, and it was on display in the Calder Cup Playoffs when he fired the puck into the goal in Game One to lead the Rocket to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Marlies.