Maple Leafs Have Uncertain Future, but Marlies' Gruden is Part of Solution

The Toronto Marlies have overachieved all season, and it's a credit to head coach John Gruden. Even if the Maple Leafs don't make him their head coach, he must be a part of their future in some capacity.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the middle of a general manager (GM) search, which is presumably wrapping up in the coming weeks. With a new GM, the next question is whether Craig Berube will remain the head coach, especially considering the direction the Maple Leafs are heading in.
For the first time in almost a decade, the Maple Leafs have an uncertain future. Are they retooling? Are they rebuilding? Is a rebuild even possible when they have a prime Auston Matthews and William Nylander on their rosters, two players who don't want to waste these years of their careers?
Right now, there's no correct answer, and the Maple Leafs won't provide one until a GM is brought in. However, John Gruden, who is the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, their American Hockey League affiliate, must be a part of it in some capacity. He's one of the bright spots in an organization that has otherwise looked like a mess this season.
Gruden Has Done Remarkable Work with the Marlies
The series against the Rochester Americans was a good example of Gruden setting the Marlies up for success, as they won it in three games. The series against the Laval Rocket is the case in point, as they've played up to their competition and have the series split against a team set up for a Calder Cup run.
The theme all season for the Marlies is that they've overachieved and played above their expectations. While the Maple Leafs were battling goaltending issues, the Marlies were forced to ice ECHL caliber goaltending. Yet, they still won games and were competitive in a tough North Division. The Maple Leafs don't have a great farm system and haven't provided their AHL team with many prospects. They've played above their weight regardless and it's a reflection of a well-coached team.
Gruden's background and experience prepared him for teams like these. He was an assistant coach for years at every level and was waiting for his opportunity to become a head coach. "Barry Trotz and Jim Montgomery are two Hall of Fame coaches. You get to learn, and when you get to work and see how they work," Gruden mentioned in a conversation with The Hockey News. The Marlies hired him in 2023, and the move has paid off. The team has been competitive in each of its three seasons behind the bench and plays up to its competition.
The Rocket are favorites in this series against the Marlies. They have a surplus of prospects and some of the best veterans in the AHL. That said, the series is tied up at one win apiece and can go either way, especially after the Marlies took Game Two with a decisive 6-2 victory.
What Role Can the Leafs Make for Him?
Gruden checks off a lot of boxes to be a great coach. The problem is that at 56, he's an older coach but lacks experience as an NHL head coach. This doesn't help him if the Maple Leafs want to bring in a coach who helps with rebuilds, since they'll likely go with a younger option (Manny Malhorta, for example, checks that box). Likewise, if they want to win now, they'll look for a coach with experience, someone like Berube.
The Maple Leafs can promote him to an assistant coach spot but for Gruden, it's unclear if that's a promotion. He's had that role before and is built to be a head coach. Does he want to return to the assistant role? If he's interested, he'd be a great option regardless of the direction the Maple Leafs head in.
Todd Nelson was a one of the most successful AHL head coaches in recent years, leading the Hershey Bears to Calder Cup titles in 2023 and 2024. When the Pittsburgh Penguins hired Dan Muse, a sign they were looking to become a younger team, they brought in Nelson to round out the staff. The move worked out. If the Maple Leafs bring in a young up-and-coming coach, Gruden would be the ideal fit to complete the staff.
The other option is for Gruden to stay with the Marlies, where it's worked out for him and the team. However, the Maple Leafs must keep an eye on him and consider giving him an extension. Gruden is one of those coaches that if they don't promote in some form, another team will.