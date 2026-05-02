Maple Leafs Have Uncertain Future, but Marlies' Gruden is Part of Solution

Gruden's background and experience prepared him for teams like these. He was an assistant coach for years at every level and was waiting for his opportunity to become a head coach. "Barry Trotz and Jim Montgomery are two Hall of Fame coaches. You get to learn, and when you get to work and see how they work," Gruden mentioned in a conversation with The Hockey News. The Marlies hired him in 2023, and the move has paid off. The team has been competitive in each of its three seasons behind the bench and plays up to its competition.