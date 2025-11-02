New York Rangers Recall Jaroslav Chmelar, Assign Brennan Othmann To AHL Hartford

The New York Rangers announced they have recalled forward Jaroslav Chmelar and assigned forward Brennan Othmann to their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack.

Chmelar has two goals and five points in nine games for the Wolf Pack this season.

A fifth round selection of the Rangers in 2021, Chmelar has 16 goals and 36 points in 87 career AHL games. He will be playing in his first career NHL game if he makes the lineup during this call-up.

The 22-year-old is listed at 6'5, 220 and has shown good two-way ability in the AHL this season.

A native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE., Chmelar had 28 points in 59 games over two season with Providence College before turning pro in 2024.

Othmann has one assist in four AHL games and is pointless in one NHL game this season where he had 12:31 of ice time.

The 22-year-old has 70 points in 98 career AHL games and two assists in 26 career NHL games.

With trade rumors surrounding the 2021 first round pick Othmann will look to get his game back on track with the Wolf Pack.