NHL Expansion To Austin Or Houston Opens The Door For Some AHL Markets

New Orleans is the toughest because of its hockey history. The market doesn’t have one, and the city doesn’t have the infrastructure for an AHL team. While they could share the arena with the NBA team, ideally, they’ll need one built, and then they’ll compete with that team and the New Orleans Saints, an NFL team that essentially dominates the market. The plus is that it’s close to Houston and, more importantly, would allow an expansion team to build up a Gulf of Mexico fanbase.