AHL Notebook: Chicago Wolves, Calder Cup Lingering Thoughts & More

After the game, Shaw was asked why he stayed in Toronto to build a winner. He could have signed elsewhere on teams that would give him a better shot at playing in the NHL but signed a three-year deal with the Marlies instead. “They just did a lot for my family, they’ve always been special to me, and they are a family-first organization, so if someone is going to respect you like that, I’m going to respect them back,” Shaw stated during the on-ice celebrations. In the AHL, teams only go as far as their veterans take them, and the Marlies understood that. They took care of the people who carried them, and it paid off with this title.