One AHL Prospect to Watch in Every Calder Cup Matchup

Both teams have great rosters but elite wingers who can drive play and take over this series. For the Chicago Wolves, it’s Bradly Nadeau, who had five points in five games to help them defeat the Texas Stars. The Grand Rapids Griffins will look towards Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who had 44 points in the regular season and three in four playoff games. Expect both skaters to provide plenty of highlight moments in this series and make it a memorable one.