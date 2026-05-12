One AHL Prospect to Watch in Every Calder Cup Matchup

The American Hockey League is hyper-focused on prospects, so let’s look at a few who can define their playoff matchups in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Calder Cup Playoffs are heading to the Divisional Final round with action starting Tuesday night. In the American Hockey League, veterans usually stand out during the regular season and take over games in the playoffs. But of course, it’s a league where everyone focuses on the prospects, and a few standouts head into the upcoming round. So, let’s take a closer look at the ones who can be the difference makers in their playoff matchups.
Springfield - Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Sergei Murashov is the most important player in this series, regardless of age. He’s the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins starting goaltender and arguably the best goaltending prospect in the AHL. He was selected to the All-Rookie team for his remarkable regular season, and he picked up in the playoffs where he left off, allowing only eight goals in four games while boasting a .937 save percentage (SV%) against the Hershey Bears.
The Springfield Thunderbirds won’t be an easy matchup for Murashov. They find quality looks on the net and have a top line that can go up against anyone. Yet, Murashov putting together a few dominant starts can end this series quickly.
This series also has a few other X-Factor prospects on both teams. Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen were quiet in the previous round but they are the scorers who can take over this series. The Thunderbirds, meanwhile, added forward Justin Carbonneau and defenseman Adam Jiricek in the middle of their series against the Providence Bruins, and both skaters can be difference-makers in this series.
Cleveland - Toronto
Luca Del Bel Belluz is the player to watch. He’s the best player on the Cleveland Monsters and is starting to look more like a player who will be a regular for the Columbus Blue Jackets next season. He has four assists in four games so far. However, Del Bel Belluz stands out as a complete player who can defend and play a physical game, which can set the tone for the series.
On the Toronto Marlies side, Easton Cowan is the player who can take over this series. He scored two goals and added four assists in the series upset over the Laval Rocket and has the skill to give the Monsters fits.
Chicago - Grand Rapids
Both teams have great rosters but elite wingers who can drive play and take over this series. For the Chicago Wolves, it’s Bradly Nadeau, who had five points in five games to help them defeat the Texas Stars. The Grand Rapids Griffins will look towards Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who had 44 points in the regular season and three in four playoff games. Expect both skaters to provide plenty of highlight moments in this series and make it a memorable one.
Coachella Valley - Colorado
Oscar Fisker Molgaard is playing his best hockey at the right time for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He scored six goals and added four assists in the eight playoff games and is generating offense in multiple ways. The 21-year-old forward from Denmark is starting to look like an elite scorer, which is something the Seattle Kraken can use down the road.
The Firebirds have also seen a few of their prospect step up lately. Tyson Jugnauth put together a great season as a rookie defenseman and has stepped up in the playoffs as well. His outlet pass in Game Five against the Ontario Reign set up the game-winning goal in double overtime to complete the series upset. So, expect the Firebirds to give the Colorado Eagles a great series.