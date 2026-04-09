Ontario Reign Calder Cup Playoffs Preview: A Closer Look at the Juggernauts

With the Calder Cup Playoffs around the corner, Mike Fink takes a closer look at the top teams in the American Hockey League.
The two best teams in the Pacific Division are the Colorado Eagles and the Ontario Reign. It’s a coin flip for which team is better (something that was reflected in a recent 2-1 overtime battle between the two teams). However, the most complete team is the Reign, who are balanced and can win in multiple ways, which makes them more suited for a Calder Cup run.
What Made This Season Special?
If there’s one thing the Reign can rely on any given night, it’s goaltending. Phoenix Copley and Erik Portillo have split starts all season and have formed a great tandem. It gives head coach Andrew Lord two goaltenders to turn to for a playoff run, and he can ride the hot hand for a series or longer.
The goaltending gives Lord confidence to play a loose game defensively, where the Reign will allow plenty of shots and scoring chances, knowing the Copley and Portillo duo can bail them out. The style of play is another strength of the Reign as they wait for their scoring chances and look for high-quality shots in the offensive zone.
It leads to the Reign’s strength on the offensive end, where they score and score in bunches. They don’t have an elite prospect who takes over games, per se. Instead, they have four or five forwards who can get hot on a given night and lead the offense, whether it’s Andre Lee, Cole Guttman, or Martin Chromiak. Great teams have scoring depth in the playoffs, and the Reign have plenty of it.
The Prospects to Watch
Jared Wright - The Los Angeles Kings called up Jared Wright recently but it’s safe to assume he’ll be back for a playoff run. Wright took time to develop but has impressed in his rookie season with the Reign, scoring 17 goals and 13 assists in 54 games. Wright not only has the skill but can score in the dirty areas, making him a prospect to watch come playoff time.
Kenny Connors - Another late bloomer who has impressed in his rookie season with the Reign. Kenny Connor leads all first-year skaters on the team in points with 38 and was the hero in the latest game, scoring the overtime winner against the Eagles. Like Wright, he's part of the Reign's bet on skill and size that can overpower teams in the playoffs, which Connors is more than capable of doing.
Martin Chromiak - The 23-year-old Martin Chromiak is arguably the most complete forward on the Reign. He’s proven throughout the season that he can beat opponents in multiple ways, from finding open skaters in the offensive zone to driving play and finding the back of the net himself.
Erik Portillo - At 25, it’s hard to call Erik Portillo a prospect but goaltenders take time to develop, and Portillo has hit his stride this season. In 28 games, he has a .906 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA). This can be the season that puts him on the Kings' radar as a backup but for now, he’ll be part of the duo the Reign rely on for a playoff run.
What Can Be The Downfall of the Reign?
The Reign’s stretch can also be their weakness. They allow a lot of shots and scoring chances but their goaltending bails them out. In the playoffs, good teams will make the most of those chances, and the Reign will be forced to adapt.
Likewise, their play on the offensive end, where they wait for their shots, will leave them in a tough spot if they are chasing games. If the Reign are trailing in a game or a series, they must pick up the pace and generate more pressure. It’s something they haven’t done all season.
For the Reign, the big key is for their forwards to dictate play and, more importantly, control the neutral zone. They have the talent to do so and the goaltending to give them a boost. The question is whether it will hold up against a team like the Eagles or the San Jose Barracuda, who also have the size and speed to match up well against them.