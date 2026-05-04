AHL Notebook: Easton Cowan, Cleveland, Calder Cup Battles & More

Both teams could have won the Calder Cup, and the Crunch, while suffering an early playoff exit, can’t feel too down after this defeat. The Monsters, however, survive a tough series and keep battling, as they have all season. They’ve been one of the best teams in the American Hockey League in the second half of the season and are a well-coached team. It’s no surprise the Columbus Blue Jackets are eyeing Trent Vogelhuber for an assistant role for their NHL staff, and the 37-year-old head coach might be leading an NHL bench in no time.