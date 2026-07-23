Ranking The AHL Teams That Can Go From First To Worst

That said, it’s hard to go from first ot worst. It takes talent, and not a good one. To do so, a team must collapse and fall apart after everything went right the season before. Those four teams who finished in first place in their divisions last season were the Colorado Eagles, Grand Rapids Griffins, Laval Rocket, and Providence Bruins. With that in mind, it’s a good time to check in on all four teams and find out which ones can have the drop-off.