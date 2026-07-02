In Retrospect, Cossa Said Lots On The Red Wings, Yzerman & The AHL

Looking ahead, teams will keep an eye on the AHL goaltenders, as younger options who aren’t major cap hits either. The question is whether NHL teams will target them and be willing to hand over draft capital to do so. The goaltender is the toughest to predict from the AHL to the NHL, yet the position was a weak link around the league last season. So, teams are starting to look elsewhere for help, and elsewhere for now is the league below.