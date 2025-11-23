Rochester Americans Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev On Unconditional Waivers For Contract Termination

The Buffalo Sabres announced they have placed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on unconditional waivers for the purposes of contract termination.

Per Hockey News Hub, he is expected to sign with HC Spartak Moscow of the KHL.

Georgiev was 0-2 with a .896 SP and 3.57 GAA in two starts with the Rochester Americans this season.

The 29-year-old has a 11-108-26 record with a .908 SP and 2.99 GAA in 303 career NHL appearances with the New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and San Jose Sharks. He was an All-Star in 2023-24.

A native of Ruse, Bul., Georgiev had a 16-24-7 record with a .903 SP in 50 AHL appearances.

With the arrival of Colten Ellis and solid play of Alex Lyon there was a lack of playing time for Georgiev.

The Americans will rely on Devon Levi and Topias Leinonen moving forward.