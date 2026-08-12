Rockford IceHogs 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

With the pressure on the Chicago Blackhawks to make the playoffs and be a competitive team, where does that leave the Rockford IceHogs, their American Hockey League affiliate?
The Chicago Blackhawks are rebuilding and have been for years. They are of the opinion that it’s better for their prospects to get their experience in the NHL instead of spending time in the American Hockey League. In short, they’ve neglected the Rockford IceHogs, and it’s why they’ve been one of the worst in recent years.
The rebuild ideally has prospects developing in Rockford. That won’t be the case this season with all the pressure on the Blackhawks to make the players and show progress in their rebuild. With this in mind, there isn’t a great outlook for the IceHogs, who look to rebound after finishing last season with the worst record in the Central Division.
Stats from 2025-26:
Record: 28-39-3-2 (7th in the Pacific Division, tied for 16th in the Western Conference & tied for 30th in the AHL)
Offense: 2.72 goals per game (28th in the AHL)
Defense: 3.40 goals per game (28th in the AHL)
The Burning Question: What’s The IceHogs Path To Competitiveness?
The IceHogs have an uphill battle to become a playoff team again. They didn’t get better in the offseason, with a few minor signings but not a splash move per se. They also won’t have prospects like Kevin Korchinski or Landon Slaggert, who will be on the NHL team throughout the season, even as depth pieces.
The prospects who remain will be asked to turn this team around. Maybe it’s Marek Vanacker or Sacha Boivert or Jamie Engelbert, who scored nine goals and added 19 assists as a rookie last season. Yet, one of them can put together a great season to lift the IceHogs. Nick Lardis was that player in the first half of last season, so maybe the IceHogs lean into one of them this season.
The IceHogs also redid their blue line with the Derrick Pouliot trade at the 2026 trade deadline and Connor Mackey signing this summer. Both veterans will add a boost to the defense and add more offense.
The big problem for the IceHogs is that if any of the prospects step up, they’ll get called up by the Blackhawks immediately. Lardis is the case in point from the past season. Ideally, a prospect or two stays in the AHL this season to develop before they join the NHL team, but it’s unlikely that happens with this team.
Why The IceHogs Are Optimistic
The returning players and the handful of prospects on the team will be among the best in the league. Brett Seney, who led the IceHogs with 51 points last season, is the veteran forward in the top six, while Engelbert and Kevin Lombardi, who combined for 51 points, will be steady pieces for the offense.
Mackey and Pouliot will also help out the defense. While the unit won’t have Kevin Korchinski on it, Cavan Fitzgerald, Dmitry Kuzmin, and Taige Harding can add depth throughout the season.
The other plus is that Drew Commesso is back and the unquestioned starting goaltender. 2025-26 was a step back for the 24-year-old goaltender, but his play in the AHL has stood out otherwise, and strong starts from him will lift the IceHogs.
It’s also worth adding that this will be the second season behind the bench for head coach Jared Nightingale. His first was an adjustment to the AHL, but with a year under his belt, he should lead them to a better season ahead.
Prospects To Watch
Marek Vanacker had a breakout season with the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League. He emerged as an elite scoring winger and can become that constant threat with the IceHogs. Vanacker has the talent to play in the NHL, but he still must prove he can play at that level, and time with the IceHogs will determine whether he’s ready.
Under the same theme as Vanacker, Anthony Spellacy showed flashes with the Windsor Spitfires and can become a depth winger. However, he must prove he can play at the AHL level before heading over to the NHL.
Sacha Boisvert is another forward who needs to spend some time in the AHL before joining the Blackhawks. He bounced around in college before playing seven games in the NHL to wrap up the season and can center a top-six line on the IceHogs this season.
The defenseman whom the IceHogs will turn to is Ashton Cumby, a 6-foot-5 and 216-pound blueliner who spent his recent seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League. If he can become that shutdown defenseman, it not only changes the dynamics for the IceHogs but gives the Blackhawks something they’ll need on their defense in the coming years.
Add it all up, and the prospects can turn around the IceHogs. If they spend the season with the team, they’ll improve as the season goes on and turn it into a competitive one.