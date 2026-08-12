Rockford IceHogs 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

The prospects who remain will be asked to turn this team around. Maybe it’s Marek Vanacker or Sacha Boivert or Jamie Engelbert, who scored nine goals and added 19 assists as a rookie last season. Yet, one of them can put together a great season to lift the IceHogs. Nick Lardis was that player in the first half of last season, so maybe the IceHogs lean into one of them this season.