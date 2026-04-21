Ryan Mougenel Headlines A League Filled With Talented Coaches

The Bruins execute, and it’s a reflection of a well-coached team. So are the minimal mistakes and the ability to play a structured game. It speaks to the buy-in that players have into Mougenel’s system. He gets the players to buy in and has done so for a while. It’s why the Bruins have been a top team in the Atlantic Division since he was hired in 2021 and finished this season as the best team in the AHL.