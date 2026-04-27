Calder Cup Playoffs Round of 16: What You Need to Know

The American Hockey League playoffs are heating up, and it's a good time to check in on the teams and matchups heading into the upcoming round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
It's hard to find an ideal time to do a Calder Cup preview. The first round seems too early, almost like the play-in round, and the playoffs start now. That said, one is already well underway with the Cleveland Monsters and Syracuse Crunch splitting two games in their series.
Otherwise, it's time to look at the round of 16 or the divisional semifinals in the American Hockey League. Every game is a best-of-five series, and the higher seeds host three home games if the series goes the distance. Here's what you need to know.
Syracuse - Cleveland
- The Cleveland Monsters took the first game 3-2, and the Syracuse Crunch won Game Two 4-1, so the series heads to Syracuse for the next three games.
- The Monsters are led by their forward group with four lines that come at teams and, particularly, are great up the middle with strong center play, including top Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz.
- The Crunch, meanwhile, have a great defense and better goaltending but also have top-end talent that can take over games, including Jakob Pelletier, who had a league-leading 77 points.
Laval - Toronto
- The Laval Rocket finished the season with the best record in the North Division, and it gave them a bye before facing a Toronto Marlies team that just went through a three-game battle.
- But the Marlies won't be an easy out by any means. They are a well-coached group with John Gruden getting them to play above their weight all season while also getting great play from their entire roster, from star power to depth.
- It's still Laval's series and division to lose. They are a complete team with minimal weaknesses and check off all the boxes to go on a run.
Providence - Springfield
- The Providence Bruins finished the season with the best record in the AHL with the Coach of the Year (Ryan Mougenel), Goaltender of the Year (Michael DiPietro), and AHL MVP (also DiPietro). They host the Springfield Thunderbirds, who were the sixth seed in the Atlantic Division.
- That said, the Thunderbirds aren't a team that anyone is taking lightly. They upset the Charlotte Checkers and have a top line to lean on for a big goal when needed.
- This is a series that might come down to depth and third-line scoring, which the Bruins have plenty of and the Thunderbirds lack.
Wilkes-Barre Scranton - Hershey
- The I-81 Rivalry is in full force. The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins face the Hershey Bears but this time, the Penguins are the series favorites.
- The Penguins have one of the game's best goaltenders, certainly the top goaltending prospect in the AHL with Sergei Murashov in the net and have a roster built on depth as well with a handful of talented prospects throughout the lineup.
- The Bears are a flawed team but it looks like they are putting it together at the right with Ilya Protas, Andrew Cristall, and the prospects taking over games while Clay Stevenson is playing lights-out goaltending.
Grand Rapids - Manitoba
- The Grand Rapids Griffins have the best record in the Western Conference, so they face a battered Manitoba Moose team.
- The Griffins have a talented roster from the top down but they are led by elite goaltending with Sebastian Cossa leading the way.
- The Moose advanced with five goals in three games. They'll need a little more offense than that to upset the Griffins.
Chicago - Texas
- Both teams got hot down the stretch and entered the playoffs looking poised for a Calder Cup run.
- Because of the distance, the series will start with two games in Texas and conclude in Chicago.
- The big matchup will be the Chicago Wolves forward group and their offense led by top prospect Bradly Nadeau against the Texas Stars defense and goaltending, which has been their strength down the stretch.
Ontario - Coachella Valley
- The Ontario Reign finished the season with the best record in the Pacific Division and has the most complete team out west.
- The Reign have a forward unit built on experience and prospects but also have the size to score in the dirty areas, making them a team prepared for the playoffs.
- But don’t sleep on the Coachella Valley Firebirds! They’ve been a red-hot team down the stretch thanks to a resurgent blue line.
Colorado - Henderson
- One of the best teams against one of the hottest.
- The Colorado Eagles had the second-best record in the Pacific and have an offense that can score in bunches.
- The Henderson Silver Knights have won 11 of their last 11 games, and Rafael Lavoie, their top forward, has scored 20 goals in his last 20 games. So, good luck stopping him!