Springfield’s Game 2 Comeback is the Story of Their Season

“I got the puck, and I looked at the net, and I didn’t see a thing. I just decided to shoot it, and I think I missed the net and the next thing I was getting screamed at in my face, so I really didn’t know what happened,” Thomas added afterwards. It’s hard to tell what happened after the shot. Did the puck hit the end boards, then Murashov, and into the goal? Was the puck stopped by the Penguin goaltender initially and slipped out of his reach and into the net? The refs gave it a long look but again, they don’t ask how. What matters is that it gave the Thunderbirds an upset on the road and tied up the series as they head back home for the next two games.