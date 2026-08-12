The AHL Should Change Up The All-Star Format For League Growth

Assembling the teams is the first tough task. Does the league allow the fans to vote or have a general manager make the team (would any AHL GM want this job considering how much work is already on their plates). Fan participation is a big part of the AHL and allowing the fan to have a say is a big part of the decision making. So, instead of allowing the fans to vote for their team representatives, the assignment would be to create a Canada team, a USA team, and so on.