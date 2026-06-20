Toronto Marlies Calder Cup Title Is Beginning Of Maple Leafs Hopeful Turnaround

It’s hard to ignore how well coached the Marlies are. The job John Gruden did all season was remarkable just to get them to the playoffs. The job he did in the playoffs was something else. It showed late in the third period with the team clinging to a 4-3 lead against a pressing Chicago Wolves team. The Marlies understood the assignment. It was to get the puck in deep and force the Wolves to go the full length of the ice, which allowed the clock to run out on Game 5.