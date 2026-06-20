Toronto Marlies Calder Cup Title Is Beginning Of Maple Leafs Hopeful Turnaround

To watch a team win the Calder Cup title is to see them grow into a complete team. The American Hockey League is about development, and a champion matures from the early days of training camp until the hot summer nights of the Final.
When the clock hit zero on Game 5 with the scoreboard at Coca Cola Coliseum showing 4-3 for the home side, it was confirmation that the Toronto Marlies developed into a champion, and it was validation of how far they’ve come. The Marlies became a great team and a team that could beat anyone in the AHL.
The Marlies were counted out by midseason. They were overlooked when the Calder Cup Playoffs began, with many thinking the Rochester Americans would defeat them in the opening series. The Marlies are the ones hoisting the Cup.
For the Toronto Maple Leafs, this run provided the fanbase with something they’ve wanted all season and never got from their NHL team. A winner. Moreover, it gives the NHL team something for the future. Hope. A successful retool, if the Maple Leafs put one together, starts with this title-winning team.
The Stars In The Making
Easton Cowan is starting to look like a top-six winger. His three-point Game 5 gave him 18 in the playoff run and proved he has the offensive skill to be a reliable NHLer. The speed and skill, combined with the game-changing instincts, make Cowan look like a player that the Maple Leafs can rely on for years to come.
Cowan looked like a kid who knew nothing but winning. He won a Memorial Cup a year ago with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Now, he’s on a Calder Cup-winning team. He has that gene for stepping up in the playoffs and delivering in the clutch.
In the net, Artur Ahktyamov showed off his ceiling. He was great throughout the playoffs and flashed the glove while showing what he can do in the big picture. He has that killer instinct where he can play at another level in a big game when needed. It’s what he did in the playoffs, in the Final, and his clutch play is something the Maple Leafs have lacked in their goaltenders and desire desperately. It’s why Ahktyamov was the Calder Cup Playoffs MVP, as the backbone of the run.
The Maple Leafs can use a new core, a new group to build around. Winning the draft lottery helps, as they’ll select an elite talent. Whenever Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and the newly acquired Darren Raddysh age, they’ll be the players who fill the void. Cowan, Ahktyamov, and the other young players will be the core part of the NHL team down the road and lead the team to plenty of victories.
The Development Of Prospects
The Maple Leafs needed those depth players for years. They had their stars but lacked the depth to win in the playoffs. The retooling team needs those players more than ever. They’ll at worst be valuable AHLers and at best, rounding out a competitive NHL roster.
This run showed that the Marlies have those players on their team and, more importantly, this run developed them. The rookies from center Luke Haymes to defenseman Ben Danford fit right in and look poised to develop into top players on the Marlies and maybe depth skaters on the Maple Leafs.
William Villeneuve particularly developed into an elite two-way defenseman. His 20 assists gave the Marlies that extra spark that they needed to find goals when they otherwise struggled to do so. Villeneuve emerged as a great defenseman on both ends, and now the question is whether he can do that regularly at the NHL level.
The Culture Being Built By The Marlies
It’s hard to ignore how well coached the Marlies are. The job John Gruden did all season was remarkable just to get them to the playoffs. The job he did in the playoffs was something else. It showed late in the third period with the team clinging to a 4-3 lead against a pressing Chicago Wolves team. The Marlies understood the assignment. It was to get the puck in deep and force the Wolves to go the full length of the ice, which allowed the clock to run out on Game 5.
Gruden, Michael Dyck, and Mark Giordano established the winning culture in Toronto. Their leadership, which allowed the veterans to run the room, allowed the prospects to take steps forward. During the celebration, Gruden looked like a coach who climbed a mountain, a veteran who finally got over the hump. Giordano, the 42-year-old assistant, looked like a coach who was ready to climb another level, a defenseman in his playing days who has to hold back that itch to play but has the energy and knowledge to coach.
They set the tone; the veterans took the reins. In the AHL, teams only go as far as their veterans can take them. The Marlies saw their veterans become the messengers and the buffers for the coaches. They were the ones who took the Marlies to another level.
The veteran presence is something that any team needs. It’s what the Maple Leafs are considering as they turn to a new era or turn a new leaf. They acquired Raddysh the same day that their AHL team won the title. Raddysh, while talented, is also a veteran who can bring a winning culture to the Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs have a lot of work to do after a rough 2025-26. The Marlies give them a starting point. They give them a boost and a head start on a successful retool. If the Maple Leafs rebound by next season or in the years to come, they’ll thank the AHL team. The fans certainly will look back at this team fondly, one that gave them a moment of joy that they were looking for all season long. The Marlies gave the fans that. And it’s just the start.