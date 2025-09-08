Toronto’s Easton Cowan And Other AHL Rookie Forwards To Keep An Eye On Next Season

As training camp approaches, prospects are looking to challenge for a spot on their NHL teams.

As hard as they compete, sometimes it’s best for these young players to spend some time in the AHL to mature and get more ice time than they would in the NHL. Nonetheless, they’ll bring plenty of excitement to the American League.

While it’s possible for these players to see games in the NHL, here are three players to look out for in their first AHL season.

Easton Cowan, LW, Toronto Marlies

Easton Cowan is easily the most coveted prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. After trading away Fraser Minten to the Boston Bruins for Brandon Carlo and a 2026 first-round pick, Cowan stands alone at the top of the prospect chart.

The left winger is coming off back-to-back OHL championships and a Memorial Cup victory last year. Along the way, Cowan picked up many awards and accolades from his exceptional play, especially in the post-season.

The 20-year-old has led the OHL in playoff points for the last two seasons, was named OHL playoffs MVP, Memorial Cup MVP, and led the Memorial Cup in points twice, in addition to other achievements.

Cowan has accomplished and performed like a player who should be a regular NHL player in no time, so his first season with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL should be one to watch for Maple Leafs fans and hockey fans.

Andrew Cristall, C, Hershey Bears

Andrew Cristall had a season for the ages last year for the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets and the Spokane Chiefs. He scored 48 goals and led the WHL with 132 points in 57 games. He was just as impressive in the playoffs, leading the league in goals with 21 tallies and recording 41 points in 19 games, which puts him in the top 10 for most points in a WHL post-season.

Cristall was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft by the Washington Capitals and could be set to debut for the Hershey Bears next season.

The Bears have been a force to reckon with for the past three seasons, winning two straight Calder Cups in that span. The addition of Cristall could make their case for a third Calder Cup in four years all the more plausible.

NHL Training camp will be kicking off soon, and each team’s prospects will be looking to fight for their spot on that roster.

Brayden Yager, C, Manitoba Moose

Brayden Yager is a complete, two-way center who has recorded three straight solid seasons in the WHL. Last season, he registered 82 points in 54 contests between the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

In Yager’s five-year junior career, he was named CHL and WHL rookie of the year, a Hlinka Gretzky gold medalist and a WHL champion with the Warriors in 2023-24.

He was also named captain for Team Canada at the latest World Junior Championship. Yager recorded three helpers in that tournament.

The 20-year-old from Saskatoon is ready for a new challenge next season - whether that’s a sniff with the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL or a season with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL - he’ll be one to look out for.

