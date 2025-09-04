2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Lethbridge Hurricanes

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News’ WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN’s WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today’s edition features a stop in the Windy City to look at the Lethbridge Hurricanes, who reached the Eastern Conference Final last season.

It was the third time in the Peter Anholt era that Lethbridge had made it to the Eastern Conference Final and first since back-to-back apperances in 2017 and 2018. The Hurricanes erased some postseason demons last season after being swept in the first round in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Lethbridge will look to make their ninth straight playoff appearance in 2025-26.

Key Departures:

F Brayden Yager, F Brayden Edwards, F Miguel Marques, D Caden Price, D Logan McCutcheon, D Vojtech Port, G Jackson Unger

Two key trade additions from last season in Brayden Yager (Winnipeg Jets) and Caden Price (Seattle Kraken) are expected to go pro in their respective NHL organizations. Brayden Edwards and Logan McCutcheon both aged out after being pillars for Lethbridge for multiple seasons. Jackson Unger and Miguel Marques are heading to the NCAA ranks.

Key Additions:

F Easton Daneault, F Mykolas Skadauskas, D Matteo Fabrizi, D Nathan Maloney, D Tomas Malinek, F Hudson Kibblewhite

Acquired in an offseason trade with Prince Albert, Matteo Fabrizi will provide a steady veteran presence on a Hurricane blueline without a lot of WHL experience entering the season. Easton Daneault impressed in limited time down the stretch last season and dressed in eight playoff games. Malinek and Skadauskas were selected in the most recent CHL Import Draft. Kibblewhite was acquired as part of the Tristen Doyle trade with Saskatoon.

2025-26 X-Factor:

Nathan Maloney will look to make a name for himself as a 19-year-old rookie in the WHL. Last season, Maloney was named the AJHL Most Outstanding Defenceman with the Calgary Canucks and was also a finalist for CJHL Top Defenceman. With Lethbridge losing a lot of contributors on the back end, Maloney will see plenty of ice for the Hurricanes.

Prediction:

After losing a lot of key contributors from last season, Lethbridge will look to young players to step in and fill some large voids. Don’t be surprised if the Hurricanes carry an unusually high amount of 16-year-old players on their roster to start. The Hurricanes should remain competitive, but playoffs may prove to be out of reach.

-Fifth in Central Division, Tenth in Eastern Conference

