Toronto’s Series Victory is a Testament to Season-Long Overachievement

Instead, the Marlies remained in the mix with the North Division, including top teams like the Rocket and Syracuse Crunch. It’s a credit to the job John Gruden has done behind the bench and the buy-in the team has in the system he’s running. Gruden had the tough task of mirroring the Maple Leafs style, putting his own spin on things, and getting the players to believe that the system works (which is hard to do when the team above is playing poorly). “It’s a balancing act for sure but I enjoy being in this position,” he mentioned in an early-season conversation with The Hockey News. He’s found the right mix, and it’s why the Marlies keep winning games, even when they aren’t expected to.