What The Hockey World Learned In The Springfield-WBS Series

Once the playoffs began, Ott’s coaching was on full display as he continued to give the Thunderbirds an edge. The in-game adjustments and the line matching stood out, along with the ability to find the hot line and lean on it. It allowed the Thunderbirds to upset the Charlotte Checkers and the Providence Bruins. Ott took this team to the Atlantic Division Final and did about as good a coaching job in the second half of the season as anyone in the AHL.