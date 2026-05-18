Why Todd Nelson Has A Great Case To Coach An NHL Team

thehockeynews.com AHL Notebook: Todd Nelson As An NHL Coach, AHL Coaches To Watch, Calder Cup Playoffs & More It's a bigger notebook than usual. With the coaching carousel starting to move, it raises the question of whether Todd Nelson can finally get the opportunity he deserves. Plus, a look at the other coaches in the AHL to watch & a Calder Cup check-in. So much to look at in so little time!