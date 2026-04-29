Wilkes-Barre Scranton is Built for a Run, but Hershey Won't Be Easy

For the Penguins, it all starts in the net. They have arguably the best young goaltender in the playoffs, certainly the best goaltending prospect. Sergei Murashov was dominant in the net with a .919 save percentage (SV%), a 2.22 goals-against average, and four shutouts while standing out as a technical and positional goaltender. “What puts him in the right position more often than not is how he reads and processes the game well. The anticipation, reading the play that’s in front of him,” his goaltending coach, Kain Tisi, mentioned in a conversation with The Hockey News.