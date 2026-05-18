Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins’ Centers Can Take Over Series Vs T-Birds

Bill Zonnons made his AHL debut in Game One against the Thunderbirds and gave the Penguins an immediate jolt. He scored the first goal in the 2-0 win and then was the first to find the back of the net in Game Two to fuel the offense. “The biggest thing is my complete game. Whether it’s offensively or defensively, I think I can do a lot of good stuff, and ultimately just my work ethic. Every time I’m out there, I compete,” Zonnons noted after Game One, and his compete level allows him to find the back of the net in the high-danger areas.