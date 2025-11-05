Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Goaltender Sergei Murashov Named AHL Goalie Of The Month

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Goaltender Sergei Murashov has been named AHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Murashov went 5-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA, a .935 SP, and one shutout in October, helping the Penguins win their first seven games.

The 22-year-old is now 5-2 with a .931 SP. He was recalled by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday after Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve.

A fourth round selection of the Penguins in 2022, Murashov had a 12-3 record with a .913 SP with the Penguins and a 17-7-1 record with a .922 SP with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers last season, his first in North America.